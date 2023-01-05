Fiber Arts Meetup

Unwind at an informal gathering with fellow yarn crafters to work on your projects, ask questions, get inspired, and just enjoy crafting in a group on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 11 am. Bring your own supplies. All skill levels are welcome! Sign up to reserve your spot.

Wednesday Movies

Join us for our weekly film featuring “Gigi and Nate” on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2 p.m. The movie tells the tale of a young man’s life as it gets turned upside down when he suffers a near-fatal illness, leaving him as a quadriplegic. Moving forward seems nearly impossible — until he gets an unlikely service animal named Gigi, a curious and intelligent capuchin monkey. Although it’s trained to assist Nate with his basic needs, Gigi gives him what he needs most of all — hope.

Souper Recipe Exchange

It’s National Soup Month! Do you have a soup recipe that everyone asks for? Bring in a soup recipe to share and take a few home to try on Saturday, Jan. 14 (through Jan 28). We have a lot of great cooks in the area – you’re sure to come home with some winners! Contribute a recipe and be entered in a drawing for a soup cookbook!

— Carol Melewski