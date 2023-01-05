Do you, or someone you know, have chickens? Don’t miss this important virtual program, “Defend the Flock: Keeping Backyard Hobby Chickens Safe from Avian Flu,” on Mon. Jan. 9 at 6:30 pm. Learn about the widespread – and often deadly – Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) outbreak, plus measures you can take now to protect your flock from this immediate threat.

Carissa Braun, animal health technician with USDA Veterinary Services, will cover the current HPAI situation; how to recognize the signs and symptoms; what to do if your birds get sick; available resources; and biosecurity practices to help protect your birds this season. We’ve got giveaways, including full-size calendars, stickers, magnets and bookmarks, for all registrants. Please sign up on the Events tab of our website, or at https://bit.ly/GPLFlock, to receive the Zoom link.

Winter Reading Challenge

It’s time for our annual Winter Reading Challenge for all ages! This year, the theme is “All The Feels.” Log all your reading at https://guilderlandlibrary.beanstack.org), or with the Beanstack App, between January 1-31. Our goal is to read 90,000 minutes (1,500 hours) by the end of January. Remember, anything you read counts – so make sure to log it all! If we’re one of the top-reading libraries in the country, we’ll win a prize for all to enjoy. Happy Reading!

January Storytimes

Storytimes are back for morning winter fun! Tuesdays are for toddlers (ages 18-36 months); Wednesdays are for families (ages birth-5); and Thursdays are for preschoolers (3-5 years). All storytimes begin at 10:30 a.m. No registration is required. Caregivers must remain with child(ren). — Luanne Nicholson