Winter in the Northeast
Living in upstate New York, winter weather is inevitable. A quick reminder that, if the
Voorheesville School District delays opening by two hours or closes for the day due to inclement
weather, all morning programs at the library will be cancelled.
January Book Talks
We’ll be discussing these books in January: Fiction Book Discussion – “Klara and the Sun” by
Kazuo Ishiguro, 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 and/or 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4; Nonfiction
Book Discussion – “Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism” by Amanda Montell, 6:30 p.m.,
Monday, Jan. 9; Middle School Book Club – “Fins” by Randy Wayne White, 10:40 a.m.,
Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the Voorheesville HS Library. All discussions will be held in the library
community room, unless otherwise stated. Please register online each month for any of the book
discussions. Limited copies of some titles are available for $5, compliments of the Friends of the
Library. Library copies will also be available for checkout and downloadable ebook and
audiobook versions are on Overdrive.
Blood Drive
The Voorheesville Public Library, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, will be holding
a blood drive, Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Appointments are
recommended. You can go to www.redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-redcross to schedule your
appointment. One donation can save up to three lives!
Library Closed
The library will be closed on Friday, Dec. 16 for a staff development day. Regular hours will
resume on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Bricks, Bits, Bees & Bots
Students in grades K thru 5 are invited to register for this creative program using LEGO® bricks
for building, littleBits and Strawbees for inventing, and Ozobots to learn easy coding. Join us at
10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, and have some fun!