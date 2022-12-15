Winter in the Northeast

Living in upstate New York, winter weather is inevitable. A quick reminder that, if the

Voorheesville School District delays opening by two hours or closes for the day due to inclement

weather, all morning programs at the library will be cancelled.

January Book Talks

We’ll be discussing these books in January: Fiction Book Discussion – “Klara and the Sun” by

Kazuo Ishiguro, 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 and/or 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4; Nonfiction

Book Discussion – “Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism” by Amanda Montell, 6:30 p.m.,

Monday, Jan. 9; Middle School Book Club – “Fins” by Randy Wayne White, 10:40 a.m.,

Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the Voorheesville HS Library. All discussions will be held in the library

community room, unless otherwise stated. Please register online each month for any of the book

discussions. Limited copies of some titles are available for $5, compliments of the Friends of the

Library. Library copies will also be available for checkout and downloadable ebook and

audiobook versions are on Overdrive.

Blood Drive

The Voorheesville Public Library, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, will be holding

a blood drive, Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Appointments are

recommended. You can go to www.redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-redcross to schedule your

appointment. One donation can save up to three lives!

Library Closed

The library will be closed on Friday, Dec. 16 for a staff development day. Regular hours will

resume on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Bricks, Bits, Bees & Bots

Students in grades K thru 5 are invited to register for this creative program using LEGO® bricks

for building, littleBits and Strawbees for inventing, and Ozobots to learn easy coding. Join us at

10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, and have some fun!