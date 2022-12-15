LIBRARY STORYTIMES

In the Library Community Room

Family Storytime meets on Thursdays at 10 am and combines music, movement, and stories to

encourage play and early literacy.

Romp and Read will help get the wiggles out on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 am with identical,

interactive themes, stories, and action songs with props.

No need to register, we hope to see you soon!

VACATION WEEK AT THE LIBRARY

BINGO! Tuesday, December 27 at 2 pm: December is National BINGO month. Stop

in for some fun filled BINGO games; Winter Bingo, Dino Bingo and maybe more! Ages

6 and up.

UNO TOURNAMENT, Wednesday, December 28 at 2 pm: Will you be crowned UNO

Champion? Put your UNO skills (and luck) to the test in our Holiday Break UNO

Tournament! We will play by traditional rules, and we will teach you some variations on

the game, too.

THE FLOOR IS LAVA, Thursday, December 29 at 2 pm: Can you save the bears

from the lava?! Participants will create a sturdy structure to hold as many toy bears as

possible using only the materials provided! STEM activity for ages 5-12.

NOON YEAR’S EVE PARTY, Friday, December 30 at 11:30 am – Can’t stay up till

midnight on Saturday? Join us for fun, food, games, and dancing on FRIDAY! We’ll

countdown to NOON and celebrate the arrival of 2023 a day early. For all ages!

FRIDAY AFTERNOON MOVIE, Friday, December 30 at 2 pm: DC League of

Superpets ~ Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the

same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master

his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped.

Registration is appreciated for all vacation week programs!

HOLIDAY HOURS

The Library will be closed December 24 through the 26 for the Christmas holiday and December 31

and January 2 for the New Year. Visit us between the holidays for fun kids activities – and, of course,

you can access books, music and movies at Hoopla and books and magazines on Libby. They’re