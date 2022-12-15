Suburban Sounds Concert
We are pleased to welcome the Suburban Sounds Community Chorus back to GPL for
an enjoyable afternoon of seasonal music on Sun. Dec. 18 at 2:00 p.m. Get into the
holiday spirit with this traditional performance by a well-established local group! No
registration required.
Screening “Crawdads”
We’re showing “Where the Crawdads Sing” on the big screen in our Helderberg Room
on Mon. Dec. 19 at 6:00 p.m. This 2022 film, based on the uber-popular bestseller by
Delia Owens, centers on a young woman who was abandoned at a young age and
learned to co-exist with nature in the rural North Carolina marshes in order to survive. In
1969, she becomes a suspect in the murder of man she was once involved with, and
must contend with the scorn of the townspeople who dismiss her as an outcast. Rated
PG-13; no registration required.
Viral Crafts
Teens and adults are invited to explore the latest craft sensations sweeping the internet
with us! On Tues. Dec. 20 at 6:00 p.m., we’re experimenting with Perler Bead home
décor ideas. All materials will be provided for you to create something unique. Please
register on the Events tab of guilderlandlibrary.org.
Virtual Holiday Tour
Take a festive trip as an "armchair traveler" for this special virtual tour on Tues. Dec. 20
at 6:30 p.m. We’ll visit magnificently decorated conservatories, stunning mansions and
beautifully lit gardens, including Longwood Gardens, Winterthur, Blithewold, Newport
Mansions and others. We can't think of a more exquisite, visually appealing way to
usher in the holidays from the comfort of home! Please register on our website to
receive the link.
Holiday Schedule
GPL will be closed on Sat. Dec. 24; Sun. Dec. 25; and Sun. Jan. 1. We will close at
2:00 p.m. on Sat. Dec. 31. Our online resources, car charging stations, parking lot WiFi,
Little Free Library, and book donations in our side parking lot are always accessible for
your convenience.
Family Winter Dino Kit
Reserve your winterized dinosaur-themed kit, filled to the prehistoric brim with fun dino
activities the whole family can enjoy. Sign up online, then pick up your kit Mon. Dec. 26
through Sat. Dec. 31 by 1:30 p.m. One kit per family, please.
Drop-In Video Games
Grades 3 and up: stop by anytime on Thurs. Dec. 29 between 2:00-4:00 p.m. to play
video games on our Nintendo Switch and WiiU consoles. We'll have Mario Kart, Super
Smash Bros. Ultimate, and other popular titles. You can even help us unlock characters
and levels for our next tournament! All games are rated either E (Everybody) or E10+
(Everybody 10 years old and up).
Family Movie: Ice Age
Come watch the timeless family movie classic “Ice Age” on Fri. Dec. 30 at 2:00 p.m. It’s
the 20th anniversary of this animated favorite, featuring Ray Romano as Manny, John
Leguizamo as Sid, and Denis Leary as Diego. Popcorn included!
Teen Tech Help Desk
National Honor Society students from Guilderland High School offer tech help every
Thursday, 4:00-6:00 p.m. (except 12/29). Drop in for customized assistance with
smartphone applications, downloading books to devices, email set-up, and more.
Foundation Members Sought
The Guilderland Library Foundation is seeking new members. If you would like to find
out more about supporting GPL by contributing to a fun group with minimal time
commitment, please email Foundation President Steve Wacksman:
[email protected]