Suburban Sounds Concert

We are pleased to welcome the Suburban Sounds Community Chorus back to GPL for

an enjoyable afternoon of seasonal music on Sun. Dec. 18 at 2:00 p.m. Get into the

holiday spirit with this traditional performance by a well-established local group! No

registration required.

Screening “Crawdads”

We’re showing “Where the Crawdads Sing” on the big screen in our Helderberg Room

on Mon. Dec. 19 at 6:00 p.m. This 2022 film, based on the uber-popular bestseller by

Delia Owens, centers on a young woman who was abandoned at a young age and

learned to co-exist with nature in the rural North Carolina marshes in order to survive. In

1969, she becomes a suspect in the murder of man she was once involved with, and

must contend with the scorn of the townspeople who dismiss her as an outcast. Rated

PG-13; no registration required.

Viral Crafts

Teens and adults are invited to explore the latest craft sensations sweeping the internet

with us! On Tues. Dec. 20 at 6:00 p.m., we’re experimenting with Perler Bead home

décor ideas. All materials will be provided for you to create something unique. Please

register on the Events tab of guilderlandlibrary.org.

Virtual Holiday Tour

Take a festive trip as an "armchair traveler" for this special virtual tour on Tues. Dec. 20

at 6:30 p.m. We’ll visit magnificently decorated conservatories, stunning mansions and

beautifully lit gardens, including Longwood Gardens, Winterthur, Blithewold, Newport

Mansions and others. We can't think of a more exquisite, visually appealing way to

usher in the holidays from the comfort of home! Please register on our website to

receive the link.

Holiday Schedule

GPL will be closed on Sat. Dec. 24; Sun. Dec. 25; and Sun. Jan. 1. We will close at

2:00 p.m. on Sat. Dec. 31. Our online resources, car charging stations, parking lot WiFi,

Little Free Library, and book donations in our side parking lot are always accessible for

your convenience.

Family Winter Dino Kit

Reserve your winterized dinosaur-themed kit, filled to the prehistoric brim with fun dino

activities the whole family can enjoy. Sign up online, then pick up your kit Mon. Dec. 26

through Sat. Dec. 31 by 1:30 p.m. One kit per family, please.

Drop-In Video Games

Grades 3 and up: stop by anytime on Thurs. Dec. 29 between 2:00-4:00 p.m. to play

video games on our Nintendo Switch and WiiU consoles. We'll have Mario Kart, Super

Smash Bros. Ultimate, and other popular titles. You can even help us unlock characters

and levels for our next tournament! All games are rated either E (Everybody) or E10+

(Everybody 10 years old and up).

Family Movie: Ice Age

Come watch the timeless family movie classic “Ice Age” on Fri. Dec. 30 at 2:00 p.m. It’s

the 20th anniversary of this animated favorite, featuring Ray Romano as Manny, John

Leguizamo as Sid, and Denis Leary as Diego. Popcorn included!

Teen Tech Help Desk

National Honor Society students from Guilderland High School offer tech help every

Thursday, 4:00-6:00 p.m. (except 12/29). Drop in for customized assistance with

smartphone applications, downloading books to devices, email set-up, and more.

Foundation Members Sought

The Guilderland Library Foundation is seeking new members. If you would like to find

out more about supporting GPL by contributing to a fun group with minimal time

commitment, please email Foundation President Steve Wacksman:

[email protected]