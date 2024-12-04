COHOES— Playhouse Stage Company launches its 37th season tonight with the opening performance of “A Christmas Story: The Musical,” at Cohoes Music Hall.

The show runs through Sunday, Dec. 22, with evening performances at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. matinees on Saturdays and Sundays.

Based on the 1983 MGM film and Jean Shepherd’s novel “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash,” the musical adaptation debuted on Broadway in 2012. The story follows nine-year-old Ralphie Parker’s quest for a “Red Ryder Carbine Action BB Gun” as his ultimate Christmas gift.

The production features a book by Joseph Robinette and a score by acclaimed duo Pasek and Paul, known for “Dear Evan Hansen” and “The Greatest Showman.” Iconic moments from the original film, including the leg lamp, the pink bunny suit, and Flick’s frozen pole mishap, are brought to life on stage.

“This production is an ideal way to showcase the extraordinary talent of our Playhouse Stage Academy students,” said Producing Artistic Director Owen Smith. “They perform in age-appropriate roles alongside professional regional actors, supported by a world-class creative team.”

The production is directed by Michael LoPorto, a long-time Playhouse Stage Company collaborator, who recently directed 2023’s Something Rotten. Musical direction is provided by Brian Axford, and Gabi Bazinet-Douglas makes her choreography debut following her summer performance in Legally Blonde: The Musical.

The cast includes Sage Theatre Institute professor David Baecker as narrator Jean Shepherd and Playhouse Academy student Jack Holick as Ralphie Parker. Other notable cast members include Molly Rose McGrath and Nick Martiniano as Ralphie’s parents, and Associate Artistic Director AshleySimone Kirchner in the role of Miss Shields.

Looking ahead, Playhouse Stage Company’s season continues in February with “Heathers: The Musical,” followed by free outdoor performances in Albany’s Washington Park and Guilderland’s Tawasentha Park during the summer. Titles and schedules for the summer season will be announced in January.

Tickets for “A Christmas Story: The Musical” are available through the Cohoes Music Hall and Playhouse Stage box office. Prices are $40 for adults, $30 for seniors, and $20 for patrons under 18. Tickets can be purchased online at playhousestage.org, by phone at 518-434-0776, or in person at 58 Remsen Street in Cohoes.

For additional details on the 37th season and other productions, visit playhousestage.org.