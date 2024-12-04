DELMAR – Lizette Vivian Liebold, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and teacher, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 24 at her home in San Diego, CA. She was 72.

Born in Kingston, PA, in 1952, Lizette was the second child of Viola “Jill” and Henry “Hank” Liebold. After moving around the country during her early life, the family settled in Red Hook, NY, where Lizette’s love for languages blossomed, inspired by her mother’s French-Canadian heritage.

After graduating from Red Hook High School in 1970, Lizette earned a B.A. in French from Russell Sage College. During college, she spent a year at The Sorbonne in Paris. After graduating, she began her teaching career while completing her M.A. in Education at SUNY Albany.

In 1978, Lizette met Paul Turner in a recreational softball league in Albany. They married in 1979, and soon after welcomed two daughters. The family settled in Delmar, where Lizette was deeply involved in her daughters’ lives. Early on, spending Friday nights trekking to Jiminy Peak with the Glenmont Ski Club, and eventually cheering on from the sidelines of Bethlehem’s track, cross-country, softball and field hockey games. She also supported her Holbrook Way neighbors and their children as though they were her own family.

Lizette’s teaching career spanned 37 years, primarily in the Bethlehem Central School District. She joined the district in 1998, teaching at the Middle School before moving to the High School, where she spent her final years with the Lab School before retiring in 2013.

She was a trailblazing educator, adopting and teaching other educators innovative methods like TPRS. Her dedication earned her National Board Certification and the 2012 Ruth E. Wasley Distinguished Teacher of the Year Award from NYSAFLT. Even after retirement, Lizette continued teaching: volunteering to teach the English language to immigrants in San Diego and assisting with Spanish lessons at her grandson’s elementary school.

In retirement, Lizette and Paul relocated to San Diego to be closer to their daughters. She embraced the warm climate, enjoying yoga, biking, and volunteering at The Water Conservation Garden. Lizette cherished her role as “Mémé” to her grandsons, spending countless hours caring for them, nurturing their interests, and attending their events.

Lizette was more than just a brilliant educator and loving mother and grandmother; she was a force of nature. She was strong and never afraid to speak up for what was right, whether advocating for the rights of women, children, or teachers.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Paul Turner; daughters Christie (husband Kevin Fuller) and Lauren Turner; grandsons Kelly and Theo; and her extended family.

An expanded version of this and details on services available at: https://www.featheringillmortuary.com/obituaries/lizette-liebold

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ACLU or The Water Conservation Garden.