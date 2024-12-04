Bethlehem Public Library

Bundle up

December is a fine time to hunker down with a pile of books or a bunch of movies, and our Book and Media Bundles make it easy to do just that. There’s no need to worry about making multiple trips out and braving the crowds, the cold or the icy streets – the library offers one-stop “shopping” that will keep you entertained for days.

Who doesn’t love a nice surprise? Our Book and Media Bundles offer the same sense of mystery and excitement you get when opening a gift. When you sign up for one, our librarians hand-pick selections just for you based on the reading preferences you share through a form on our website. We use that information to narrow down 10 curated picks in your favorites genres and formats – maybe with a surprise or two thrown in!

Book and Media Bundles are available for adults, teens, grade-schoolers and “read-to-me” children up to age 6. You will be contacted by e-mail or phone when the items are ready for pickup. Visit our website at bethpl.org or e-mail [email protected] to request a bundle.

WiFi out and about

You can access free WiFi available 24 hours a day, seven days a week courtesy of the library at the following locations: outside the library building, at the Elm Avenue park and pool, at Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, at Colonial Acres Park and at the Town Hall parking lot and playground.

Learn more 3D printing

The library has a MakerBot Method 3D printer available for public use in the studio makerspace. To use the printer you will need to book time in our Studio Makerspace. An orientation and assistance will be available during your booked appointment. Visit our website at bethpl.org and click on the “Services” tab to learn more.

Let’s hang out

Come to the library after school for board games, crafts, homework help and good vibes at our next Teen Hangout on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 3:45 p.m. Listen to music, watch a cozy TV show and eat some snacks while you hang out with friends. For ages 12-18.

Age safely at home

Join us Friday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m., for a program with Lynda Shrager from At Home for Life. The How to Age Safely in Your Home presentation will explain what is involved with an environmental assessment, which results in recommendations for necessary decluttering, potential modifications/adaptations, and organizing strategies to decrease the potential for falls. It will also

highlight gadgets and equipment that improve accessibility and increase ease with activities of daily living.

Practice mindfulness

The holidays can be stressful for kids. When we practice mindfulness, our thoughts tune into what we’re sensing in the present moment, rather than rehashing the past or imagining the future. Our mindfulness kits for children include yoga cards a chime and books that encourage calmness to help them find their way to zen. Visit our online calendar to request your kit.

Reminder: The library will be closed all day Friday, Dec. 6 for staff training.