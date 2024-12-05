ALBANY — Casey Toomajian, CEO of Hometown Healthcare, will chair the 2025 Capital Region Heart Ball, an annual event raising funds for the American Heart Association. The gala, scheduled for Friday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Albany Capital Center, will feature a masquerade theme with live music and dancing.

Toomajian, a Wynantskill resident, first became involved with the Heart Ball as part of the executive leadership team for last year’s event. His personal experience with heart health motivated him to take on the role of chair. A routine coronary calcium score revealed significant calcified plaque in his artery, placing him at risk for a widowmaker heart attack despite a lack of symptoms.

“Knowing heart disease runs in my family, I made lifestyle changes, including a low-carb diet and strength training, to improve my health,” Toomajian told the Albany Business Review.

The event supports the American Heart Association’s mission to combat heart disease and stroke, contributing to its work in improving global cardiovascular health as it enters its second century.

In addition to fundraising, Toomajian aims to use the Heart Ball as a platform to raise awareness and hope about preventing heart disease and stroke. Inspired by his meeting with Dr. Arthur Agatston, creator of the Agatston Score for coronary artery disease, Toomajian is optimistic about advancements in heart health.

“There is real potential to create a world where heart attacks and strokes are largely avoidable,” Toomajian said, noting the progress made in addressing heart disease compared to other major illnesses.

Toomajian also sees a connection to heart health through his work at Hometown Healthcare, a respiratory home medical equipment company founded out of his family’s business, The Watervliet Pharmacy. The company focuses on helping patients with conditions such as sleep apnea and COPD, which place significant strain on the heart.

“All our patients are suffocating in some way, and our goal is to alleviate that burden to improve and extend their lives,” he said.

The Heart Ball promises a lively evening, bringing back live music and dancing for the first time in years. “With a masquerade theme, it’s going to be a blast,” Toomajian said, encouraging attendees to join in the fight against heart disease while enjoying the festivities.

Toomajian credits the event’s executive leadership team for their efforts in planning the gala. The team includes representatives from Community Bank, N.A.; Iron Tree Financial; CDPHP; National Grid; St. Peter’s Health Partners; The Mercedes-Benz Center at Keeler Motor Car Company; CDTA; and Brown and Brown of New York.

For more information about the Heart Ball or to purchase tickets, visit the American Heart Association’s website.