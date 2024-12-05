ALBANY—The Empire State Plaza Ice Rink will officially open for the winter season on Friday, Dec. 6, offering a day of activities and entertainment for the public.

Opening Day will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the rink closed for maintenance from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A highlight of the day will be the “Rock-N-Skate” session from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring music by DJ MR CEO. The rink, located against the striking backdrop of the New York State Capitol and Empire State Plaza, is a popular destination for outdoor winter recreation.

Organizers remind attendees that ice rink hours and events are subject to weather conditions. For additional information, including schedules and updates, visit on.ny.gov/IceRink.