VOORHEESVILLE – It’s with our deepest sorrow that we announce that Sir Kenneth Henry Bailey peacefully passed away on December 1st, 2024 (2 months shy of his 103rd birthday) at his home under the care of his loving family. Born in Albany, NY on February 2, 1922, to Henry and Gladys Bailey, Ken grew up in Delmar, NY and graduated from Bethlehem High School in 1939. He met the love of his life Florence at the Sport Haven Skating Rink in Delmar when he asked to escort her around the rink. Shortly after, he asked for her hand in marriage, and they wed on October 4, 1942. In 1943, while Ken was away at basic training, Florence gave birth to their first son Kenny. They would go on to have two more boys, Jack in 1946 and Ronnie in 1949. Ken and Florence bought a property in Voorheesville and raised their boys in the 2-car garage until he and his father finished building the main house. Ken still lived in that very house until his last day.

Ken was drafted in 1942 reporting to basic training for the US Army 4th Cavalry in Fort Meade, SD. He was sent to the Mojave Desert, San Bernadino, Paris, TX, and Fort Dix, NJ before eventually being sent overseas to Singleton, England in December of 1943. 6 days after D-Day, he landed on Utah Beach and served in combat in The Battle of the Bulge and The Mortain Counterattack to name a few. We could go on and on about where he was and what he did but his accomplishments are noted in the many accolades that he was awarded including: 5 Battle Stars, Good Conduct Medal, Marksman Medal, Bronze Star, Battle of the Bulge Medal, Presidential Unit Citation 4th Cavalry, WWII Victory Medal, Occupation of Germany Medal, NYS Conspicuous Service Cross with Silver Star, NYS Medal, and Merit, Honorable Service Pin with Lozenge. In 2015, France recognized Ken’s heroic actions during the Mortain Counterattack, which saved the lives of many Allied soldiers. At a ceremony in New York City the French Minister of Defense presented Ken with their highest military award, the Croix de Guerre Unit Citation with Silver Star, the French Legion of Honour and knighted him Sir Kenneth Bailey.

Upon honorable discharge in 1945, Ken returned to Orange Ford Motors working in every role from service to sales eventually retiring in 1986. Ken spent his golden years traveling, spending time with his family, and attending countless events. He had traveled to 49 of the 50 states with his bride (Alaska being the only state they did not see). He was a racing enthusiast and loved Nascar, Stock Car Racing, Horse Racing; if it had a start/finish line he followed it. He loved his Harleys, riding right on the back of one even at the age of 102. He’s been the Grand Marshall of many of the local Memorial Day Parades as well as Grand Marshall of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Convoy for Tots, and attended many events with Patriot Guard Riders, including Wreaths Across America, the WWII Memorial with Leatherstocking Honor Flight and Gary Sinise Foundation’s Soaring Valor WWII National Museum, in New Orleans, LA, where he provided an oral account of his experience during the war. He also provided an oral history of the war to the New York State Museum in 2006.

He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Gladys Bailey; his sister and brother in law, Helen and Milton Harris; his in laws, Floyd and Gertrude Eckler, his sons, Kenneth and Ronald; and the love of his life, his partner through it all, his Florencie. He is survived by his son, Jack (Linda) Bailey; his grandchildren LeeAnn (Will) Cullen, Veronica McCollum (Kevin Germain Sr), Christopher (Kimmi) Bailey, Jack (Kelli) Bailey Jr, Rebecca (Jeff) Coyle, Jason Bailey (Sebastian Lopez), Tanya (Chris) Balfoort, Tracy (Brian) Hahn, Tricia Helmedach (Pete Wolfgang), and Jared Bailey (Dominique Shade); granddaughter in law Janis Bailey (Pete Falasco); his great grandchildren, Brett Cullen, Jordan (Ryan) Kraft, Alyssa VanAnden (Tom Stott), Eric McCollum, Ryan (Jessica) Bailey, Brendan Coyle, Shannon Coyle, Evelyn Rituno, Jared Bailey Jr, Jackson Bailey, Brooke Helmedach, Hailey Hahn and Lauren (Kase) Nichols; great grandson in law Nate VanAnden; and 5 great great grandchildren, Brienna and Kenny VanAnden, Kasyn, Harbor and Renlli Nichols; several nieces and nephews; as well as many friends he considered family, including Rhonda and John Cooper, Doug and Sandy Anderson, Bill and Amy Ryan, Shirley Gawlak, and Don Miller.

A special thanks to Dr. Thomas Abele, Drs Lawrence and David Pearlmutter, Dr. Jeffrey Uzzilia and especially to Dr. Peter Forman for their years of care.

Ken had done more in his lifetime than many could only dream of. Whether you met him once or had the privilege of calling him a friend or family member, you were impacted by him. He was loved and respected by all. One of the last of the greatest generation; a true, local hero. His presence will always be with us, and he will truly be missed.

The family will receive visitors Monday, December 9th from 3:00pm-7:00pm at Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar. Funeral service to be held Tuesday, December 10th at 11:00am at Applebee Funeral Home with procession to Bethlehem Cemetery immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Ken to the National Emphysema Foundation www.emphysemafoundation.org or the Patriot Guard Riders NY www.pgrny.org

