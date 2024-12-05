To the Editor,

A library is a room or building where a collection of books, periodicals, musical scores, etc. is kept for reading or reference and is a public or private institution in charge of the care and circulation of such a collection. It is not a daycare center, it is not a retail store where items are lent to the public, it should not be a place where tutors conduct their business free of cost for using library space, and it certainly is not a convention center where groups of up to 250 people who never contributed to the cost of construction and who do not live in our town would be allowed free access.

Why is a new HVAC system needed when one was installed in recent years as part of the regular budget process? Why is asbestos abatement and lead paint remediation necessary when these were supposedly part of a previous budget? Were any of the budget improvements we paid for actually performed? How many times does the roof need to be replaced before the library director and the board of trustees realize it would be far wiser to install a 30 or 40 year roof rather than a 10 or 20 year roof. Most of the “needed renovations” and none of the “improvements” listed in the high gloss 2024 library building proposal mailing are necessary.

I urge all eligible Bethlehem residents to come out and vote to reject the lunacy of a $37 million space that would likely be empty 90% of the time. Please do not allow the small number of people who usually vote for library budgets to get away with passing this insane proposal.

George T. Harder – Delmar