VOORHEESVILLE Library

Preschool Storytime

Children ages 2-5 with a caregiver are invited to enjoy this interactive, theme-based, multi-age storytime. Join us at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10 as we talk about cookies. Do you like crispy or chewy cookies? Let’s have fun with stories all about this delicious treat. There is always an emphasis on early literacy that includes an art activity that can be completed at storytime or at home. No registration is needed, just stop in. During construction, Storytime is being held at the First United Methodist Church on Maple Avenue

Library Tots

There is no registration needed for children ages 0-30 months, with a caregiver, to join us for library tots on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. We get together weekly for a fun program featuring songs, fingerplays, body movements, felt board stories, books, and toys! During construction at the library, Library Tots will meet at the social hall at the First United Methodist Church on Maple Avenue.

Construction Update

Phase II of our grant-funded construction project is in its second month.

Most of the adult collection and all of the young adult collection have been returned to their shelves. A selection of books from our children’s collection is available, including new titles, holiday books, games, and popular series. Painting and carpet installation are complete, and new lighting for the entire main collection area is on its way.

The children’s train-themed play area is getting its finishing touches.

Thanks again to all who donated to the FOL carpet square fundraising campaign!

Tuesday Storytimes and Thursday Library Tots will be held at 10 a.m. in the social hall at the First United Methodist Church on Maple Avenue into December. Families are asked to park in the lower lot and enter through the side door. Thursday Afternoon Movies are being held at 1 p.m., every Thursday into December at the Wyman Osterhout Community Center, on Old New Salem Road, in New Salem. The community center is handicap accessible.