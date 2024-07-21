COHOES — Playhouse Stage Company opens its new production of Legally Blonde: The Musical this week at Cohoes Music Hall.

Preview performances for Legally Blonde: The Musical are scheduled for Wednesday, July 17, at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, July 19, at 2 p.m. The show will run through Sunday, Aug. 11, with performances at 7:30 pm on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and matinees at 2 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Playhouse Stage Company has been presenting free outdoor summer musicals at Albany’s Park Playhouse since 1989 and year-round musical theatre at Cohoes Music Hall since 2016.

Legally Blonde: The Musical, based on the 2001 novel by Amanda Brown and the MGM film adaptation, follows Elle Woods, a sorority girl from Malibu who enrolls at Harvard Law School in an effort to win back her college boyfriend. The musical features a book by Heather Hach and music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Neil Benjamin. It debuted on Broadway in 2007 and was later filmed and broadcast on MTV.

AshleySimone Kirchner, Playhouse Stage Company’s Director of Education and Associate Artistic Director, directs and choreographs the production. Brandon Jones serves as the musical director, leading the ten-person backstage band. The production team includes Marc Christopher (scenery), Minah Tucker (costumes), PJ Davis (lighting), and Tommy Rosati (sound).

The cast includes both professional performers and Playhouse Stage Academy students. Selma Fabregas, a recent Shaker High graduate and longtime PSC student, stars as Elle Woods. Patrick Ryan Sullivan plays Professor Callahan, Molly Rose McGrath portrays Paulette Bonafanté, and Jon Maltz plays Emmett Forest.

Tickets are available at the Cohoes Music Hall and Playhouse Stage box office. Prices are $35 for adults, $25 for seniors (65+), and $18 for children and students with identification.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.playhousestage.org, in person, or by phone at 518-434-0776. Free rush tickets are available for one hour starting ninety minutes before each performance and concluding thirty minutes prior.