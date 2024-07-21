ALBANY – Capital Repertory Theatre is set to stage the Tony Award-winning show “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” at the MainStage.

The production, with a book by Douglas McGrath, tells the true story of Carole King’s journey from teenage songwriter to rock and roll legend. Directed by Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, the musical begins previews on Friday, July 12, opens on Tuesday, July 16, and runs through Sunday, August 18. The show is sponsored by Hacker Murphy LLC.

The musical highlights Carole King’s rise to fame, featuring songs written by King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil. The show includes popular hits such as “It’s Too Late,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “Natural Woman,” “One Fine Day,” “On Broadway,” and “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.”

Elizabeth Nestlerode stars as Carole King, returning to the MainStage after roles in “Honky Tonk Angels” and “It’s A Wonderful Life.” Nikita Burshteyn debuts as Gerry Goffin, with recent performances including “Romeo and Bernadette” Off-Broadway. Shannon Rafferty plays Cynthia Weil, and Taylor Hilt Mitchell portrays Barry Mann, doubling as Dance Captain.

The cast also features Trisha Jeffrey, Teisha Duncan, Deirdre Dunkin, and Lauren Wilmore as The Shirelles. David Girard, a Capital Region native and artistic director of Troy Foundry Theatre, plays Donnie Kirshner. Brian Michael Henry returns as Bill Medley. Newcomers to theREP include Stavros Koumbaros, Adriana Vicinanzo, Christian A. Boyd, Byron St. Cyr, Damon McToy, and Cal Mitchell.

For tickets and information, call the Proctors Box Office at (518) 346-6204 or visit attherep.org.