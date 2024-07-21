TROY — The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall’s Summer Square series continues with a run through Saturday, Aug. 31.

Presented by the New York State Council on the Arts and Bacchus Wood-Fired, the free outdoor concerts take place in the Music Hall courtyard on 2nd Street every Saturday evening at 6 p.m.

The series features a range of local talent, starting with singer/songwriter OM Q who opened the series last Saturday night. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the music in the outdoor setting.

Reese Fulmer, recognized as the Americana Artist of the Year at the Thomas Edison Music Awards, will perform on July 20. Fulmer’s band is known for its dynamic live performances and rich storytelling, captivating audiences with their engaging shows.

The series continues on July 27 with Triskele, an all-female Irish band. Their harmonies are known to resonate deeply with audiences, delivering a soulful and memorable performance.

On August 3, the featured performer is yet to be announced, keeping the anticipation high for attendees.

Julia Alsarraf, a Troy-based singer and multi-instrumentalist, will take the stage on August 10. Alsarraf’s music spans contemporary folk to indie pop/rock, offering a diverse and emotive listening experience.

August 17 will feature the Rhynhart-Hellwitz Duo, comprising Charlie Rhynhart and Fred Hellwitz. Their performances present a mix of blues, jazz standards, and original songs, showcasing their versatility and musicianship.

Zan Strumfeld of The Winter Folk will perform on August 24. An Americana musician, Strumfeld blends a rootsy spirit with melodic storytelling, creating a compelling and heartfelt performance.

The series will conclude on August 31 with Dust Bowl Faeries. Celebrating their tenth anniversary, the band offers a unique fusion of dark cabaret and gothic polka music. Drawing from circus songs, murder ballads, and Eastern European folk music, Dust Bowl Faeries promises an otherworldly and enchanting finale to the Summer Square series.

Visit www.troymusichall.org.