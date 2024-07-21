Project includes bike path, pedestrian walkway to connect cyclists and walkers across the river

ALBANY – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a commitment involving more than $600 million towards significant infrastructure investments to revitalize the Livingston Avenue Bridge and the Central Warehouse.

The new project will involve a $634 million investment to restore the bridge, including doubling train speeds and building a reliable lift bridge and signal system. A bike path and pedestrian walkway will also be created to enhance connectivity for cyclists and walkers across the river.

“You know what happens here affects the rest of the state,” Hochul said. “So, when trains have to slow down to 15 miles per hour instead of 40, that has a ripple effect throughout every other community along the way. It affects people’s ability to get to work on time, to get home to carry on their business, and so that is not okay.”

Speaking to a crowd at Jennings Landing on Friday, July 12, Hochul highlighted the historical importance and current disrepair of the bridge, built 150 years ago during the Civil War. The bridge, which connects Albany and Rensselaer and has facilitated train travel between New York City and Buffalo, has deteriorated over time.

Hochul also addressed the longstanding issue of the Central Warehouse, an abandoned industrial site posing safety risks to train passengers. She announced a $10 million investment from New York’s Restore program for its demolition, signaling a commitment to improving the area’s appearance and safety. She also called for continued federal assistance and expressed hope for an expedited timeline for the bridge project.

Hochul underscored her administration’s focus on rectifying past infrastructure neglect and reconnecting communities, with similar efforts underway in Buffalo and Syracuse. She reiterated the significance of waterway access for community well-being and pledged ongoing investments in waterfront development.

“Show us the money when you can, but this project has to move ahead,” Hochul said, gesturing to Congressman Paul Tonko in the audience. “So, that’s why I made the commitment, saying, ‘No, we’ve waited long enough. This community has waited long enough. Our passengers have waited long enough. And we’re going to make sure we get this done.’ So, I want to get it done.”