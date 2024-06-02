SARATOGA SPRINGS – Home Made Theater will soon present the musical, The Secret Garden, based on the 1911 novel written by Frances Hodgson Burnett. The production will debut on Friday, June 7 at the Pitney Meadows Community Farm, located at 223 West Avenue in Saratoga Springs, at 7 p.m. and will run through Sunday, June 16.

The cast of The Secret Garden will feature both child and adult actors and actresses including Travis Brunell, Maleri Davis, Marilyn Detmer, Doug Gladstone, Jack Holick, Claire O’Donnell, Lesley O’Donnell, Eric Rudy, Sonya Sidhu-Izzo, and Olivia Wilkerson, among others. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online on the Home Made Theater’s website, www.homemadetheater.org or by calling the box office: (518)-587-4427 on Monday through Friday from 12-4 p.m.