Capital Region, NY – Do you want to country line dance on the Carnival Freedom cruise ship in Cape Canaveral, Fl?! Country line dance friends can line dance with Kevin Richards, The Country Kickers, Guest Instructors, and music from country singer Nancy Hays next year, February 24-March 1, 2025. The cruise will begin at Cape Canaveral, Fl and will go to Orlando, Fl and to the eastern Caribbean. There will be line dance parties, lessons, and concerts, and all levels of line dancers, including non-dancers and friends are welcome. Limited inside cabins start at $397, plus $124.65 port tax, gratuity, and 100 program fee due at final payment. Limited balcony cabins start at $657 plus $124.65 port tax, and gratuity and 100 program fee due at final payment. Rates and availability not guaranteed after May 27, 2024. There is a $150 deposit needed to secure your spot for the cruise. Group booking number is J8RF92. For cruise details, go to www.kevinrichards.com or call 1-(800)-327-5782.