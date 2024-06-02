TROY – Twisted Fiddler, for its third year, brought back the return of “Funk Night”. This particular concert series will be held during the last Friday of the month during the downtown wide event, Troy Night Out, and will include both local musicians and bigger names in the funk and jam music scene. The first event will include Guitarist Rob Compa of the progressive jam band, Dopapod, along with special guest saxophonist, Mike Oehman of the band, Mihali. Other performers to join Compa and Oehman include Krystal Surgick (vocals), Beau Sasser (Keys/organ, of the group, Kung Fu), Justin Henricks (guitar, of the band Wuriday), and Colin Jalbert (drums). The show will be held Friday, May 31, with gates opening at 6 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m. The show is free to the public. If the event is moved inside due to inclement weather, there might be a cover charge, due to limited space inside the venue. For more information, visit www.twistedfiddler.com.