LOUDONVILLE – The Colonie Chabad invites the public to celebrate Shavuot, hear the Ten Commandments, and enjoy dairy and non-dairy desserts and dinner at Rabbi Mordechai and Chana Rubin’s home, located at 401 Loudon Rd, Loudonville, Wednesday, June 12, 5:30 p.m. Reservations are required to attend the event and can be made by either calling (518)-368-7886 or emailing [email protected]. The event is free to the public, and sponsors are welcome to make a money contribution.