TROY – Returning to perform again at The Hangar on The Hudson is the Ameripolitican icon, Dale Watson. Born in Alabama and raised in Texas, the guitarist and singer has entertained crows on the Late Night With David Letterman and PBS’s Austin City Limits TV show. Watson, who founded his own genre of music, Ameripolitican, will perform at the Troy music venue Sunday, June 9, 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the show. For ticket information, go to www.eventbrite.com.