As the holiday season swings into full gear, we’re giving your celebrations a festive twist with our special “On The List” playlist! Packed with local talent and holiday charm, this playlist is the perfect backdrop for decking the halls, sipping cocoa, or surviving the family dinner table debates.

Here’s a sneak peek of what’s making spirits bright this year:

“Jingle Bells (Millingbells)” by Millington: This energetic track will get your sleigh moving faster than Rudolph on a double espresso. With a beat at 190 BPM, it’s a holiday jam you didn’t know you needed.

This energetic track will get your sleigh moving faster than Rudolph on a double espresso. With a beat at 190 BPM, it’s a holiday jam you didn’t know you needed. “Joy to the World” by Ride the Movies: This Albany-based indie band takes a beloved classic and gives it a local spin. Their 179 BPM rendition promises to turn your living room into a rock concert.

This Albany-based indie band takes a beloved classic and gives it a local spin. Their 179 BPM rendition promises to turn your living room into a rock concert. “Hit Play” by Emcee Graffiti & Ab The Audicrat: Underground boom-bap rap with a chill vibe, standing out with its 99 BPM groove.

Underground boom-bap rap with a chill vibe, standing out with its 99 BPM groove. “Merry Techno Christmas” by DJ Ronnie Rave: A techno holiday anthem with a pulsating beat at 130 BPM, great for modern holiday revelry.

A techno holiday anthem with a pulsating beat at 130 BPM, great for modern holiday revelry. “Christmas Time Again” by Honeysuckle: A folk-infused Americana piece with a soulful tone, driven by its 99 BPM melody.

Why This Playlist Rocks Around the Christmas Tree:

Local Love: All artists featured hail from the Capital Region, bringing a unique indie twist to your holiday favorites.

All artists featured hail from the Capital Region, bringing a unique indie twist to your holiday favorites. Versatile Vibes: From upbeat rock to nostalgic soul, there’s a little something for every elf in the room.

From upbeat rock to nostalgic soul, there’s a little something for every elf in the room. Perfect Background Music: Whether you’re wrapping gifts or planning a holiday party, these tunes set the scene just right.

This playlist is your go-to for making merry this season while supporting local artists. It’s holiday magic with a hometown flair!

Tune in now! Listen to “On The List” and let us know your favorite track!