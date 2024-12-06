View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheSpot518 (@thespot518)

ALBANY—The city marked the holiday season with a tree-lighting ceremony at Academy Park on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan hosted the event, which featured performances, refreshments, and community resources. But just before the main event, the mayor received a surprise treat.

The ceremony began with music from Albany High School’s Albanettes and Troubadours, who performed holiday selections. Complimentary holiday craft bags and refreshments were available, provided by Cider Belly Donuts, La Empanada Llama, and Albany High School’s Abrookin Center Culinary students. Attendees could also take photos at Winter Wonderland displays set up throughout the park.

Local organizations were present to share information about their programs and events.

The tree was lit at 6 p.m., with Mayor Sheehan, members of the Albany Tulip Court, and city officials participating in the countdown.

