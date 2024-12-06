DELMAR — The Bethlehem Middle School Select Choir will be featured on WMHT’s “Music for the Holidays,” a local PBS special showcasing talented student musicians from the region.

The choir’s performance will appear in Episode 3 of the series, scheduled to air on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. on WMHT-TV and available for streaming on WMHT Live.

The Select Choir, under the direction of Mary Katherine Daly and accompanied by Ruth Rice, participated in the recording earlier this year. Their inclusion in the annual holiday program highlights the hard work and dedication of the young performers as they celebrate the season through music.

WMHT’s “Music for the Holidays” offers an opportunity for audiences to enjoy the talents of local school groups as part of its seasonal programming. Additional broadcast times and streaming options are available on the WMHT website, ensuring that viewers have multiple chances to enjoy the choir’s performance.

The Bethlehem Middle School Select Choir features a diverse group of students who have spent months preparing for this opportunity. Their participation reflects the district’s commitment to fostering musical excellence and providing students with enriching experiences that extend beyond the classroom.

Families and community members are encouraged to tune in to support the students and celebrate their achievements during the holiday season.

Bethlehem Middle School Select Choir Members include Raegan Altimari, London Atkins, Maddox Baer, Chloe Barnes, Ethan Barry, Quinn Barry, Elliott Bethmann, Jason Brittell, Juli Cavalieri, Grace Chen, Tasneem Chowdhury, Jack Cohen, Leda Congdon, Evelyn Correia, Timothy Creamer, Avery Dashew, Sophia Davidyuk, Emma Decker, Aubrey Deeb, Charlotte Dietzel, Michael DiMola, Nicholas DiMola, Poppy Eisenberg, Julia Fecteau, Sabine Fenson, and Aria Fiorita.

Alex Fitzsimons, Sophie Geis, Celia Gelinas-Berg, Jane Gillis, Josephine Giuliano, Leah Gold, Miriam Harwayne-Hymes, Mara Harwood, Emine Hocalar, Gisele Hoegemann, Chen-Chen Ji, Sarah Kim, Finola Krawczyk, Zoey Larman, Taylor Lee, Addison Livingston, Ellie Lundin, Madelyn Oommen, Maggie Padilla, Clover Pagerey, Shriya Patel, Evelyn Potestio, Isabella Regan, Sofia Say, Gabriella Schade, Leela Stamm, Caroline Taylor, Makayla Wagoner, Madeleine Walthall, Willow Wozniak, and Chloe Xu.