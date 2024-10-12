ALBANY—Post-hardcore band Drug Church released their latest album, “Prude,” last week, continuing to blend punk energy with alt-rock melodies. The new, 10-track album, a followup to their 2022 release Hygiene, features “Myopic,” which was released has garnered nearly 2 million streams on Spotify since it was released as a single in 2023. This week, “Myopic” was added to The Spot 518’s “On The List” playlist, marking its recognition within the local music scene. Drug Church continues to be active both regionally and nationally with this latest release.

