SARATOGA SPRINGS — Celebrating Meat Loaf, a tribute concert featuring American Idol winner Caleb Johnson and The Neverland Express, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Universal Preservation Hall.

The Neverland Express, composed of members of Meat Loaf’s original band, will perform iconic hits such as “Bat Out of Hell,” “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love.”

Caleb Johnson brings his own unique flair to Meat Loaf’s classic rock songs while staying true to the original performances.

For ticket information, visit www.universalpreservationhall.org.