TROY—Albany Pro Musica will open its 2024-2025 season with Northern Lights, a concert exploring the balance of light and dark in Scandinavian music, on Sunday, Oct. 20, at Troy Music Hall.

The performance will include works by composers such as Grieg, Sibelius, Åhlén, and former Composer-in-Residence Ola Gjeilo.

A free pre-concert talk with guest conductor Bradley Ellingboe will be held at 1:45 p.m.