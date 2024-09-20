Troy Savings Bank Music Hall — October 2024

TROY – Albany Pro Musica has announced its 44th season, which will see the chorus return to the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall for a series of performances beginning in Oct. 2024.

The upcoming season will include a mix of classical and contemporary works, with a focus on thematic and emotionally resonant programming.

The season will open on Thursday, Oct. 20, with a concert titled “Northern Lights – Music from Scandinavia.” This performance, conducted by guest conductor Bradley Ellingboe, will explore the interplay of light and dark and the changing seasons in the far North, featuring compositions by Grieg, Sibelius, Alfvén, and former Albany Pro Musica Composer-in-Residence Ola Gjeilo.

The annual holiday concert, “The Many Moods of Christmas,” is scheduled for Sunday, De. 15, 2024. Conducted by Albany Pro Musica’s Artistic Director Dr. José Daniel Flores-Caraballo, this performance will feature a full symphony orchestra and include traditional carols as well as works like Lauridsen’s “O Magnum Mysterium” and selections from Bennett and Shaw’s “The Many Moods of Christmas” suite.

For information visit Albany Pro Musica’s website at www.albanypromusica.org.