Opalka Gallery — Now to Sunday, Sept. 29

ALBANY — Opalka Gallery, in collaboration with Collar Works Gallery and the Artist/Mother Podcast, has announced the fourth iteration of the “Painting at Night” exhibition, which highlights the work of artist-caregivers.

The exhibition’s title, “Painting at Night,” was inspired by a conversation on the Artist/Mother Podcast, where artist Allison Reimus referenced a New York Times article suggesting that quality art cannot be created in domestic spaces. The exhibition invites artists to challenge this notion and celebrate the ability to create meaningful work in non-traditional settings.

This year’s exhibition features 51 artworks by 39 artists, including a performance piece. The artists were selected from over 600 submissions, all addressing the complexities of making art while managing caregiving roles. The exhibition aims to challenge the patriarchal myth that good art cannot be made outside conventional spaces and highlights the resilience of artist-caregivers.

The fall will also include a musical performance by Allen & Azzaam on Friday, Oct. 4.