Holiday Favorite “A Christmas Story: The Musical” Opens the 37th Season in December

Cult Classic “Heathers: The Musical” Brings Dark Comedy to Cohoes in February

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and “Moana Jr.” Highlight Summer Lineup

COHOES — Playhouse Stage Company has revealed the titles for its upcoming 37th season of professional and youth musical theatre, featuring five new productions set to be staged at Cohoes Music Hall.

The season will be centered around the theme “Coming of Age, from the Screen to the Stage,” featuring well-known musical adaptations of films and cult classics, and focusing on the journey of growing up.

The season will begin with a holiday favorite, “A Christmas Story: The Musical,” running from Dec. 4 to 22. This adaptation of the beloved 1983 film follows nine-year-old Ralphie Parker and his dream of receiving a “Red Rider Carbine Action BB Gun” for Christmas. The musical, featuring a score by Pasek and Paul, will bring iconic moments from the movie to life on stage.

Next, the Playhouse will present “Heathers: The Musical” from Feb. 21 to March 9. This darkly comedic production, based on the 1989 film, delves into the lives of high school students, exploring themes such as bullying, teen suicide, and violence. The show will feature advanced teen performers from Playhouse Stage Academy.

In the spring, the company will stage “Schoolhouse Rock Live,” based on the educational 1970s cartoon series, with performances running from March 12 to April 4. Designed primarily for school audiences, this production will offer daily performances during the week, with public shows on March 29 and 30.

The summer season will feature two Disney musicals. From July 17 to Aug. 11, audiences can enjoy “The Little Mermaid,” which will bring Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale to the stage. Playhouse Stage Academy students will perform alongside local professionals in a cast that includes Molly Rose McGrath as Ursula and Brandon Jones as Sebastian.

To close the season, the company’s younger students will perform “Moana Jr.,” a youth adaptation of Disney’s 2016 hit. Running from Aug. 20 to 24, the show tells the story of a young girl’s journey to discover her heritage, featuring original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

In addition to these productions, Playhouse Stage Company will continue its tradition of presenting free, outdoor summer musicals at Albany’s Washington Park and Guilderland’s Tawasentha Park, with details to be announced in early 2025.

Memberships for the 37th season are now available through the Playhouse’s website, by phone, or at the Cohoes Music Hall box office. Benefits include early access to tickets, discounts, and ticket exchanges between productions.

For more information, visit www.playhousestage.org.