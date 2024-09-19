ALBANY — Service learning is deeply ingrained in the Albany Medical College curriculum. Medical professionals provide the best care when they are connected to the communities their patients call home. The 21st annual Dr. Pamela Harper Community Block Party (formerly known as the Sheridan Hollow Community Block Party) brought more than 70 Albany Medical College students to a city neighborhood to organize free health education and screenings, music, free healthy food and school supplies, and family-friendly activities for neighbors.