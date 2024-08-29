Mabee Farms — Thursday, Sept. 19

SCHENECTADY — The final Howlin’ at the Moon concert of the season will feature singer-songwriter Belle-Skinner on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. at Mabee Farm.

Known for her haunting soprano and storytelling through song, Belle-Skinner draws on diverse influences ranging from French chansons to contemporary alt-pop.

The concert series, set in a historic 1760 Dutch Barn, offers an intimate musical experience. Admission is $10, with beer and wine available for purchase.

The event will begin with a performance by Everest Rising, the series’ hosts.