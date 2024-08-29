To the Editor,

The Albany County Airport Authority Board’s sudden decision not to renew Phil Calderone’s contract as CEO came as a shock. The lack of communication and transparency raises significant concerns, not only because, by all accounts, Calderone’s leadership has been a major success, but because the Albany International Airport serves as a gateway to our region and is a cornerstone of our region’s economic vitality.

The significance of our airport extends beyond the convenience of local travelers. It is a vital component of our economic infrastructure. History has shown us the consequences of neglecting this crucial asset. When KeyBank moved its headquarters from Albany to Cleveland after its merger with Society National Bank in 1993, one of the reasons cited by CEO Victor J. Riley Jr. was the lack of direct flights from Albany International Airport – a decline that began in the 1980s when the airport lost service from several major airlines. We cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past by allowing ill-considered decisions to undermine the progress we have made.

And there’s no denying the significant progress we’ve made. Under Calderone’s leadership, Albany International Airport has embarked on a $100 million terminal expansion project, secured millions in state and federal grants, and has earned two bond rating increases from Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s.

As the Times Union Editorial Board aptly stated in their piece, “Turbulence over the airport,” it is not just County Executive Dan McCoy and the Airport Authority Board who owe the public answers; “every elected official whose community depends on the airport needs to weigh in.” But the Albany County Legislature has an even greater duty to do so. As County Legislators, we are not merely observers; we appoint the majority (four out of seven) of the board members. With this responsibility comes an obligation to the public to ensure that decisions made by the

board are transparent, accountable, and in the best interest of the public.

Moreover, this situation underscores the need for Albany to move beyond the old way of politics. While the political machine that once dominated our city and county is sometimes nostalgically remembered, it ultimately held us back by prioritizing personal gain over the public good. We have made strides in embracing a more open and accountable form of governance, but remnants of the old ways persist. This decision by the Airport Authority Board, shrouded in secrecy, is a reminder of the work we still have to do.

In addition to weighing in and seeking answers from the Airport Authority Board, I propose that the Albany County Legislature reform how the county appoints members to all boards and commissions, from the Industrial Development Agency Board, to the Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board, to the Airport Authority Board. From my experience serving as a County Legislator, we generally vote on board appointments without any prior public posting of an opening. To ensure that we are putting the most qualified individuals in positions of authority, the Albany County Legislature should pass a formal policy requiring that we publicly post and solicit resumes for all appointments to boards and commissions. This common-sense approach would not only help ensure we select the most qualified individuals, but also promote transparency and strengthen trust in government.

It is time to move beyond the old politics and embrace a new era of accountability, transparency, and progress – one where the public can trust that their interests are prioritized and that decisions impacting our community are made with integrity. The future of our region depends on it.

Sam Fein,

Albany County Legislator representing the 6th District, comprising part of Albany’s South End and Arbor Hill neighborhoods.