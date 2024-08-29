GLENMONT-Fire crews from Elsmere, Delmar, Slingerlands and North Bethlehem are on the scene of a fully-involved structure fire at 24 Hoyt Avenue. Selkirk Fire is on standby for the rest of the town at this time.

The structure has four apartment units and all of the residents and pets have been evacuated.

At 1:01 p.m. crews were called to the scene for a reported kitchen fire that spread to the house. The structure was fully involved when they arrived.

This is breaking story. We are on the scene and will have more details as information becomes available.