COLONIE — Rain may make Ireland green, but too much of it can threaten a good craic. A good crowd gathered at Cook Park to listen
to Hair of the Dog perform on Tuesday, Aug. 20. A town official during intermission, however, shared how the show was nearly canceled.
The Frank A. Leak Amphitheater For The Arts, which stands near a large pond, was surrounded by standing water the day before. The flood waters drained in time, with the help of the Colonie Department of Public Works.
Photos by Michael Hallisey