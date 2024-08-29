COLONIE — Rain may make Ireland green, but too much of it can threaten a good craic. A good crowd gathered at Cook Park to listen

to Hair of the Dog perform on Tuesday, Aug. 20. A town official during intermission, however, shared how the show was nearly canceled.

The Frank A. Leak Amphitheater For The Arts, which stands near a large pond, was surrounded by standing water the day before. The flood waters drained in time, with the help of the Colonie Department of Public Works.

Photos by Michael Hallisey

