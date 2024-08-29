DELMAR — The Town of Bethlehem is currently accepting applications for the position of Equipment Operator I within its Highway Department.

Primary duties include operating a dump truck for hauling materials such as sand, gravel, and cement, as well as handling snow removal during the winter months. The role also involves traffic control, manual labor on construction projects, and operating a power tractor with mowing attachments to maintain the roadside and park areas.

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply online or submit their application materials by Friday, Sept. 6. Applications should be directed to Mary Tremblay-Glassman, Director of Human Resources, at the Town of Bethlehem, 445 Delaware Avenue, Delmar, New York 12054.