SCHENECTADY — “Mesmerica,” an immersive visual music show created by Grammy-nominated composer James Hood, will debut on Friday, Aug. 23, at the Suits-Bueche Planetarium at the Museum of Innovation and Science.

The show, combining Hood’s music with 3D animated art, follows the success of previous immersive exhibits in Schenectady.

The planetarium recently underwent renovations, funded by local grants, to enhance the viewing experience. Tickets for Mesmerica are limited and available online at https://tickets.mesmerica.com/Schenectady/. Regular showings will continue through the fall.