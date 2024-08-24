Police say Facebook Marketplace sale ended with gunshots

COLONIE — On Wednesday, Aug. 14, at approximately 3:34 pm, Colonie police received multiple calls reporting gunshots in the area of Frederick Avenue. Reports indicated that two vehicles were involved in a traffic crash and that at least one of the vehicles had fired gunshots during the incident. Officers responded to the area and located evidence of shots that were fired.

However, all of the individuals involved had already fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers located one of the involved vehicles, and Colonie investigators are currently interviewing the individuals associated with that vehicle. A short time later, police also located the second vehicle involved, but it was found abandoned. Officers are currently attempting to identify the remaining individuals associated with that second vehicle.

At this time, it appears that no one was injured and that this was an isolated incident between these two groups of individuals. According to police, the preliminary investigation leads them to believe that this was a prearranged Facebook Marketplace sale that led to a robbery and the subsequent shots that were fired.

The Colonie Police Department, with the assistance of the Albany Police Department and the Troy Police Department, will continue to investigate this incident and will notify the public as more information becomes available or if any arrests are made.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. If you know something that might be relevant to this investigation, please contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754. If you wish to report a tip anonymously, you can call Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or go to capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.