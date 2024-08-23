Two men arrested after search warrant in Albany

State Police arrest one on another incident after Court

DELMAR – A Bethlehem police-led investigation into stolen handwritten checks yielded the arrest of two men on Friday, Aug. 9, after serving a search warrant on their residence. Jahkeem P. Davis-Latulippe, 27 of Albany and Jaden T. Patterson, 22 of Watervliet were taken into custody and charged for stealing the checks from residential mailboxes.

It is alleged that both Davis-Latulippe and Patterson would steal mail from mailboxes searching for handwritten checks that were being mailed. The two would then alter the information on the checks and then cash them at a financial institution, stealing money from the victim’s bank account.

Both were charged with criminal possession of forged instrument, criminal possession of forgery devices, grand larceny and scheme to defraud, all felonies, and conspiracy, a misdemeanor.

They were arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court by Town Justice Andrew Kirby. Patterson was released under the supervision of probation and Davis-Latulippe was held on $5,000 cash bail / $15,000 bond. They are scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

State Police then picked Patterson up at the Albany County jail for a separate incident in the Town of Colonie.

In that case, he was charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of forged instrument, both felonies.

He was arraigned and sent back to the Albany County jail.