Schenectady man faces DWI and gun charges

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a property damage vehicle crash near the intersection of Albany Street and Virginia Avenue at 4:39 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 and found the driver asleep at the wheel with a gun on his lap.

According to reports, officers observed Mario Malcolm, 29, of Schenectady, had a loaded handgun in a reachable area in the vehicle. Police conducted a felony traffic stop and detained Malcolm without incident, but observed signs of intoxication.

At the police station, an investigation into the handgun found he did not have a permit for it and the weapon had an illegal ammunition clip.

Malcolm was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of weapon – ammo clip, both felonies, and DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for driving on a sidewalk, failure to stay in a single lane, and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Fake name, real warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a 2023 Chevy Malibu for traffic violations near the intersection of Albany Street and St Thomas Lane on Friday, July 26 at 2:26 p.m. and found the driver was wanted, but it wasn’t easy.

According to reports, the driver, later identified as Ondre Maye, 46, of Schenectady, allegedly gave police multiple fake names and dates of birth in order to conceal his identity. He did this because he was wanted by police in Penn. Maye also did not have a valid license to operate the vehicle.

He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, obstructing governmental administration and false personation, all misdemeanors, and ticketed for driving without a license and speeding.

Maye was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green and held on the fugitive from justice charge.

Larceny and warrant

COLONIE – A homeless man was taken into custody on Saturday, July 27 at the Budget Motel on Central Avenue at 1:23 a.m. on petit larceny charges and also that he was wanted for not showing up for court.

Robert Warland, 36, was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Criminal contempt

COLONIE – A local man was taken into custody on Saturday, July 27 after a domestic incident at his residence on Saturday, July 27.

Sean McCabe, 46, was charged with criminal contempt first degree – prior conviction, a felony, and obstructing governmental administration and criminal tampering, both misdemeanors, and harassment, a violation. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green and sent to the Albany County jail.

Crash and DWI on Crescent Bridge

COHOES – Colonie police responded to the area of the Crescent Bridge on Route 9 on Saturday, July 27 at approximately 3:05 p.m. for a roll-over vehicle accident.

According to reports, officers observed that the driver of the vehicle, a 53-year-old Halfmoon man, showed signs of impairment. The man tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital to be treated for injuries.

He was charged with DWI and criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, speeding and driving without a valid license.

The man was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on August 6.

No license and DWI

COLONIE – On Monday, July 29 at approximately 6:37 a.m., Colonie police responded to an accident near the intersection of Central Avenue and Jupiter lane.

According to reports, a 27-year-old Brooklyn man did not have a license when he was in a property damage accident and left the scene.

It was determined after an investigation that he was allegedly intoxicated. The man was charged with aggravated DWI, Aggravated unlicensed operation and leaving the scene, all misdemeanors, he was also issued a slew of traffic tickets.

The man was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court for August 12 and released.

Criminal possession of Cocaine and warrant

COLONIE – A 29-year-old Albany man was transported to Colonie police on Monday, July 29 by Albany County Sheriff’s deputies for an outstanding warrant.

Mohamed Koroma was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance-cocaine for an April 29 incident at the Northway Mall. He also had an outstanding warrant for not showing up for court in May.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Another burglary

COLONIE – A Latham man who has been charged with at least 38 burglaries and larcenies in the last eight months was connected and charged with another burglary on Monday, July 29.

Jesse Stockman, 37, who is in the Albany County jail on the other charges, was in court again to be arraigned for burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, for a break-in that took place in December at Casa Flora on Route 9. He was sent back to jail.

DWI on Central

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested a 66-year-old Albany man after a traffic stop on Tuesday, July 30 at 1:02 a.m. near the intersection of Central and Holland Avenues.

The man was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for refusing to take a breath test, speeding and failing to keep right. He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on August 12.

Grand larceny

COLONIE – A 28-year-old Menands man was taken into custody when he was brought to the Colonie police station by another agency on Monday, July 29 for a September 2023 incident at Latham Farms.

Tryze Miller was charged with grand larceny and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Forged instrument and bail jumping, warrant

ALBANY – Colonie police traveled to South Station to pick up Shaquana Knox, 35, of Albany because she did not show up for court in September 2020 and also charged her with additional crimes.

Knox was charged with bail jumping, a misdemeanor, and processed on a warrant for failing to appear on Tuesday, July 30. She was also charged with possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, for a November 14, 2019 incident in the town.

She was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Serial car thief out and back in

LATHAM – Colonie police picked up a man who is a serial car thief from the State Police on Troy Schenectady Road and charged him with another theft and not showing up for court.

The last we wrote about Donald Gilbert, 54, who is now homeless, he was sent back to the Albany County jail on July 11 by Colonie Judge David Green.

At that time, Gilbert allegedly stole a car in Troy and traveled to Boght Road and allegedly stole items from a home. He then allegedly stole another car from Dunsbach Ferry Road the same night and returned to Troy.

Gilbert has been in state prison four times and the most recent time for grand theft auto in 2017 where he served just under four years on a 3-to-6-year sentence. He was given parole in March 2021.

For the July 11 incident, Gilbert was charged with grand larceny-third degree, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

He must have been released from jail after that incident because on Tuesday, July 30 he was charged with a July 15 theft of a vehicle. He also did not appear in court to face the earlier charges and had a warrant for that.

He was sent back to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Three crashes and DWAI-Drugs, no license

LOUDONVILLE – A Loudonville man was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs when he was involved in three crashes on Tuesday, July 30. The first two were hit and run accidents and the final was near the intersection of Albany Shaker Road and James Drive at 5:35 p.m.

John Egan, 54, also did not have a valid license to drive his truck. After an investigation by Colonie police, it was determined that he was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.

He was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation-first degree and DWAI-Drugs and aggravated unlicensed operation-second degree, both misdemeanors, and ticketed with failing to keep right, failing to keep right on a two lane road and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court for August 12.

Grand larceny

COLONIE – A 25-year-old Schenectady woman was arrested by Colonie police at the Target on Central Avenue for taking things from the store.

Tania Morrison was charged with grand larceny, a felony, on Thursday, Aug. 1 and released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on August 14.

DWI and resisting arrest

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to a complaint of a drunk driver on Watervliet Shaker Road at 10:33 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 and pulled over the vehicle near the intersection with Denise Drive.

The 37-year-old Burnt Hills woman driver refused to exit the vehicle and also refused to perform field sobriety tests. She also struggled with officers as they tried to put her in the back of the patrol vehicle. An inventory of the vehicle found she had a container of alcohol inside.

The woman was charged with DWI, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors, and ticketed with refusing to take a breath test and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

She was processed, given an appearance ticket for August 19 and released.

DWI on Albany Street

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a vehicle on Albany Street near Morris Road on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 9:14 a.m. for traffic violations. While officers were interviewing the driver, a 21-year-old Schenectady man, they observed him to have glassy eyes and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

The man was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

He was taken into custody and later charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for speeding, no inspection, drinking in a motor vehicle and operating without a license.

The man was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court for August 26.

Burglary and larceny

LATHAM – A Cohoes man was arrested by Colonie police on Monday, Aug 5 for an incident at Latham Farms on January 1.

David Luce, 62, was at a local gym at 6:38 p.m. when police arrested him on the outstanding warrant. He was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Luce was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Criminal contempt

COLONIE – A Colonie man turned himself in to Colonie police on Monday, Aug 5 to face domestic charges related to a July 25 incident on Central Avenue.

Michael Coelho, 29, was charged with criminal contempt – physical contact, a felony, and harassment – physical contact, a misdemeanor, in the incident.

He was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers.

Grand larceny

COLONIE – Officers from the Albany County jail brought Garrett Ost, 30, over to Colonie police on Monday, Aug 5 for an active arrest warrant.

Ost, who has a residence listed as the jail, was charged with grand larceny, a felony, for a June 17 incident at Walmart on Route 9 in Latham. He was arraigned and sent back to the jail.

DWI after domestic incident

COHOES – Colonie police responded to a domestic dispute on Monday, Aug 5 at 4:48 p.m. and found one of the people involved was allegedly driving drunk.

According to reports, a 48-year-old Halfmoon woman was stopped by police on St. Agnes Highway and showed signs of impairment. She did not have a valid license, refused to take a breath test, transported to the police station and to the hospital.

After she was cleared from the hospital she was charged with criminal mischief – damage property, criminal possession of a controlled substance and DWI, all misdemeanors, and ticketed for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and refusing a breath test. She was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers and released.

Three larcenies at Price Chopper

COLONIE – An Albany man was picked up at his parole office by Colonie police on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in connection with three larcenies at the Price Chopper on Central Avenue in July.

According to reports, Jeffery Leak, 57, allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from the store on July 17 and less than that on two other dates in July.

He was charged with grand larceny, a felony and two counts of petit larceny.

Leak was arraigned.

Burglary

COLONIE – A homeless man who was previously trespassed for stealing items was arrested at the Target on Central avenue for allegedly stealing merchandise on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Caleb Lambert, 61, was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

DWI and harassment

COLONIE – Police responded to the area of Hooters on Wolf Road on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 9:24 p.m. for a vehicle annoying complaint. According to reports, when officer arrived, they found a 33-year-old Colonie man was allegedly drunk behind the wheel.

After an investigation, he was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and harassment – physical contact, a violation. The man was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital for further treatment.

