ALBANY— A bipartisan group of Albany County legislators has called on the Albany County Airport Authority to renew the contract of its Chief Executive Officer, Philip Calderone.

In a letter dated August 22, addressed to the Airport Authority Board, legislators expressed their disappointment with the decision not to renew Calderone’s contract, citing its negative impact on public and official confidence in the Authority.

The request comes amidst concerns over the ongoing $100 million renovation and expansion project at Albany International Airport.

“From day one, I’ve said my concerns about recent events at the Albany Airport Authority aren’t about politics. That’s why I am joining with my Legislative colleagues on both sides of the aisle today asking the Authority Board of Directors to renew Phil Calderone’s contract as CEO,” said Minority Leader Frank Mauriello in an emailed statement. “I hope our request is duly considered and accepted by the Board.”

The signatories argue that Calderone’s leadership and vision were instrumental in garnering widespread support for the airport’s expansion efforts from various stakeholders, including the County Legislature, government officials, and private industry leaders.

“The inexplicable decision to not renew Mr. Calderone’s contract has clearly had a negative impact on the confidence that both officials and the public have in the Authority,” the letter states. The legislators also expressed concern about the potential cost and time involved in conducting a search for a new CEO, estimating that the process could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Instead of pursuing a broad search for a new CEO, the legislators suggested that the Authority should reconsider its decision and offer Calderone a new contract. “We suggest that the Authority forego this process and simply choose the most experienced and most familiar candidate available to it – Philip Calderone,” the letter reads.

The legislators acknowledged that some board members might have reservations about continuing to work with Calderone following recent events but implied that those members might need to reconsider their positions on the board if they are unable to work with him.

The letter was signed by several prominent members of the County Legislature, including Mauriello, former Legislature Chair Andrew Joyce, and Mark Grimm, among others, reflecting a broad coalition of support across party lines for Calderone’s continued leadership.

The Albany County Airport Authority has not yet responded publicly to the letter. The ongoing renovation project is one of the largest in the airport’s history, aimed at modernizing facilities and improving passenger experiences. As the project continues, the legislators stressed the importance of stable and experienced leadership to guide the airport through this critical period.

County Legislature Chair Joanne Cunningham previously said that the Legislature would not interfere with the Airport Authority’s board of directors following their decision not to renew Calderone’s contract. She said the Legislature does not have jurisdiction over the Authority’s operations.

Editor’s note: This article was corrected on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 9:40 a.m. The original version of this article misidentified Mark Grimm as Minority Leader.