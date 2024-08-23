Police stop U-Haul in parking lot with children and $2,258 in merchandise in cargo area

SLINGERLANDS – Bethlehem police responded to the Market 32 on New Scotland Road on Wednesday, July 24 at 10:52 p.m. for a report of a group of people allegedly stealing merchandise from the store.

According to reports, when officers arrived, they found a U-Haul transit van attempting to leave the plaza. At first, the van did not stop, but other police units blocked the exits and the driver of the van complied.

The driver of the van, who was later identified as Bakeer Jones, 23, did not have a license and officers observed multiple children in the cargo area of the vehicle. None of the children were in child restraints and officers found $2,258.02 worth of stolen items from the store in the back of the van.

An investigation found that Jones, Synaii Martin, 22, and the mother of the children, Dejavina Kinlaw, 43, all of Albany, with two children entered the store and loaded carts with merchandise.

The store manager was standing by the exit when the group was leaving the store without paying for the merchandise and advised them to return to the register to pay for the items.

The group continued to the parking lot and loaded the van.

The investigation determined that Kinlaw’s oldest child actively participated in the larceny as well.

Jones was charged with grand larceny and conspiracy- with a person less than 18, both felonies, and acting in a manner to injure a child and false personation, both misdemeanors and was ticketed for back seat passenger without approved safety belt child 7-15, no restraint system for child 4-6, driving without a license, and failure to obey a police officer.

Martin and Kinlaw were each charged with grand larceny and conspiracy- with a person less than 18, both felonies, and acting in a manner to injure a child, a misdemeanor. The minor child was also charged in the case.

Jones and Kinlaw were given appearance tickets for August 5 and released. Martin had an active warrant from Albany City police, but just told Bethlehem police to tell her to turn herself in. She was released with an appearance ticket. The minor child was given an appearance ticket to Albany County Probation on August 8 and released.

Grand larceny of ice cream money

DELMAR – A homeless man in the Albany County jail for other charges was arrested by Bethlehem detectives on Tuesday, Aug. 6 on an arrest warrant 2023 grand larceny from a motor vehicle.

According to reports on August 18, 2023 at 1:08 a.m, the owner of a local ice cream store contacted police after a man was seen leaving their vehicle while walking their dog. The person allegedly took $2,300 in cash receipts from the store left inside. They followed the person but lost them and contacted Bethlehem police.

On the way to the call at 1:11 a.m., an officer, Albert Lindh, 34, who he recognized from prior encounters walking near Delaware Plaza, but did not know he was involved in this larceny. Detectives took samples of DNA from the vehicle that night and in June 2024 a DNA analysis from the State Police found an association with a New York State Offender, Albert Lindh, 34.

Detective applied for and received a warrant for his arrest and Lindh was at the Albany County jail on unrelated charges.

He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and sent back to the Albany County jail. Lindh is scheduled back in court on September 3.

Bench warrant

DELMAR – A Latham man turned himself in to Bethlehem police on Thursday, Aug. 8, for an outstanding warrant.

Tejas Patel, 59, was arrested in September 2023 for two active arrest warrants for harassment and stalking related to incidents in 2022.

Patel was arraigned this time by Bethlehem Town Judge Terri Egan and paid $500 bail to the court and was released.

Trespass and multiple warrants

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police responded to Walmart on Route 9W on Friday, Aug. 9 for a report of a repeat passed from the store and was back. When officers arrived, the woman gave a fake name. After an investigation, police matched photos from prior arrests and identified her as Latoya Fordham, 40, of Menands.

In February, Fordham was identified for a December incident at the same store and she was arrested at that time. She had an outstanding warrant from Colonie at that time and was taken to meet police from that department.

This time, Fordham had several other outstanding warrants from multiple agencies. She was arraigned by Bethlehem Judge Andrew Kirby and was ordered to report to probation and a return date of Tuesday, Sept. 3. Fordham was then turned over to Albany City police on their warrant.

Warrant

GLENMONT – A man sitting on the side of River Road on Friday, Aug. 9, requested help from a passerby who saw him there at 1:06 a.m.

According to reports, officers arrived and found Christopher Jones, 48, of Schenectady still on the road. Jones said that he had been at a get-together in Albany and decided to leave.

A check of his identification found Jones had an outstanding arrest warrant from Rotterdam. He was transported to meet officers from that department.

Bench warrant

DELMAR – A Watervliet man turned himself in to Bethlehem police on Thursday, July 30 for an outstanding bench warrant in the town.

Ronald White, 57, was involved in a check-cashing incident in 2021 and arrested at that time.

He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on Tuesday, Sept. 3.