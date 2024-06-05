Eddie Award-nominated jam band to take off-stage show to Palace lobby on Friday

ALBANY — Palace Sessions Live returns with a free live performance by Glass Pony.

The Palace Theatre and Mirth Films will present the Palace Sessions Live featuring the Eddie-Award nominated band at the Palace Theatre on Friday, June 7, at 7:30 pm. The performance will be free and open to the public, and is to be filmed for a future airing of The Palace Sessions.

Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/PalSessGlassPony24.

Glass Pony, often categorized as a jam band, draws from influences across decades, including psychedelic and jam-focused rock, funk, post-punk, modern indie, and post-rock. The band features Chanda Dewey on drums, lead vocalist Eddie Hotaling on guitar, Jeff Picarazzi on bass, and Greg Pittz on lead guitar.

“Coming up in the scene has been an incredible experience,” Hotaling said. “We went from watching musicians like Brian (Mangini) and Tom (Pirozzi) from the Ominous Seapods to playing shows with them. We played publicly for the first time at an open mic at Swifty’s that Brian organizes. He also played organ on our last album which was amazing. This opportunity is a dream come true for us.”

The Delmar quartet has emerged as a standout band over the past few years, blending high-energy, fast-paced rock with mellower tunes, showcasing a musical growth over the past five years. The band members have strong musical backgrounds and are close friends.

“We do our own thing and I think what we do is pretty unique,” Hotaling said. “At times, that can make it feel like we don’t quite fit into people’s expectations of what a jam band sounds like. So, for our music to resonate with people enough to present us with an opportunity to be able to play in a historic venue like The Palace, it really gives us the encouragement to continue being ourselves and pushing things creatively.”

Palace Sessions is a live music showcase featuring local and regional acts performing in various spaces within the historic performing arts center. Conceived in 2020 through a partnership with the City of Albany and Mirth Films, the series aimed to provide live music to the Capital District during a time when venues were closed. It continues today with free live performances in the Palace Lobby, open to the public and aired online. Past performers include moe., Eastbound Jesus, Annie in the Water, Thomas Nicholas, Moriah Formica, and Formula 5.

“It’s a blessing to work with the Palace to bring in live and local music, especially for smaller bands,” said Frankie Cavone, Mirth Films owner and co-founder.

Cavone said he approached Palace Theatre General Manager Danny Taylor and Director of Marketing Sean Allen last October about revisiting another string of shows. Where its initial launch provided respite during a bleak moment in time, it now adds a glimpse into a local scene that often goes unnoticed by the general public.

“Playing at the Palace Theatre is a dream for many musicians, and it’s great to see them perform to a packed house in the lobby,” he said. “This event is a win for the bands, the public, and the Palace Theatre.”

This week’s show will be the last before the series takes a summer hiatus, with performances resuming in September or