DELMAR – Doris Herzog Reed 86, of Delmar NY, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2024. She was born on January 10, 1938 in Ticonderoga, NY to William and Anna Herzog. Doris grew up in Whitehall NY and graduated from Whitehall High School in 1955. She pursued a career at Albany Medical School of Nursing, class of 1959, where she and her classmates ran the floors as nursing students at Albany Medical Center. During these glory days, Doris met her love, Nathan, and on June 23,1962 they began a marriage that lasted 60 years. Doris and Nathan sailed through the 60s at AMC, working in healthcare. They moved to California in 1969 and back to Delmar in 1971, where they raised their family.

In 1985, Doris embarked on a new career path venturing into the world of real estate. Building on her passion for connecting with people and natural knack for negotiation, she joined Blackman & Destefano Real Estate where the office environment provided her with joy of camaraderie and an exciting sense of community. She thrived for more than 35 years in the field,building lasting relationships at Realty USA and then Howard Hanna.

Doris was known for her iconic laugh, and gem of a personality. She would light up a room with her “Hi dahlin!” chatter, and a

beautiful smile. She enjoyed, playing in golf leagues and tennis groups, and skiing with family and friends. Family gatherings were her favorite. Hosting her annual Thanksgiving created some of the most cherished memories in the hearts of so many. She treasured the time she spent with her siblings, loved their get togethers of joyously bonding over a game of cards. She packed precious moments with her grandchildren, baking her signature Christmas cookies, playing board games and cards, swimming on the shores of Cape Cod, sledding hills and kayaking, even in recent years. Her children a grateful for the beacon of light she provided in their lives through guidance, love and unwavering support. Her memory will be complimented by her zest for life, she is a treasure who will be forever in our hearts.

Doris is survived by her sons Scott and Daniel of Delmar NY. Her daughter Gretchen (Salvatore) Napoli of Foxboro, MA, and her five grandchildren Alexandre, Hannah, Nicholas, Massimo, and Leo. She is also survived by her brother Kenneth(Christina) of Camillus NY, and sister Ann (Fred) Lutservitz of Chicopee MA. She is predeceased by her husband Nathan, and brothers William and Harold. Many nieces, nephews and dear friends also feel her great loss.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will take place at 11:00 am on June 8, 2024 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church 85 Elm Ave, Delmar. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the St Peter’s Foundation 315 S. Manning Blvd Albany, NY 12208

