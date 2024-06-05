Basilica Hudson hosts upstate native next week

HUDSON– Kim Gordon’s show at Basilica Hudson on Wednesday, June 12 at 8 p.m. is a last-minute Father’s Day gift.

Gordon, an upstate native and founding member of the American rock band, Sonic Youth, is bringing her newest album, The Collective, to a historic venue. The tour, presenting her new works, kicked off in Burlington, Vt. in March after its release. The first leg was made up of six shows across the country. After the first leg’s initial success, she added subsequent US dates and also extended to Europe. Gordon is back in the States for Summer, and the show shouldn’t be missed.

Bill Nace, a longtime friend and collaborator, will open the show. Collaboration between the two dates back to their three album run as 2010s band, Body/Head. They will reunite on The Basilica stage, adding to the excitement.

Convincing Gen X parents to relive college and post-grad Goo Tour experiences will be easy, but adapting to Gordon’s new sound might be challenging for them.

In her solo career, Gordon retires the New York City-infused, experimental rock sounds of Sonic Youth to make even more contemporary moves. The Collective, released under Matador Records, bends genre, drawing trap and industrial influences with the help of producer Justin Raisen, famed collaborator of art pop names like Sky Ferreira and Charli XCX.

Lyrics on the record’s instrumentally-confrontational opener “Bye Bye” account for the content of the songstress’s purse: “Dental floss… money for the cleaners…sleeping pills.” Other highlights include “I’m a Man”, which sees Gordon take on a pushy, masculine character: “So what if I like the big truck? Giddy up! Giddy up!.”

Shaad D’Souza, columnist for critical, online publication Pitchfork praised the album and doled out its coveted “Best New Music” badge.

“It’s a provocative but fitting new mode for Gordon,” D’Souza said. Professional critics are not the only ones who approve of Gordon’s new artistic territory, as college radio disc jockeys enjoy Gordon’s understanding of current trends in theme and sound.

The Collective also pushes artistic boundaries through different mediums. Before the record’s release, she exhibited a painting of the same name that critiqued over usage of the internet and iPhones at 303 Gallery in New York. It also previewed topics the album would explore.

Gordon herself is a somewhat secret upstate New Yorker. Although she was raised in Los Angeles, her Rochester roots have resulted in quite a dedicated fan base upstate. Upon the announcement of The Collective Tour dates, fans took to X to voice their want for more appearances from her upstate: “Kim Gordon come play your hometown Rochester, NY challenge”- @ Patrickhoksen wrote. Though not an exact location match, Gordon is giving upstate what its begging for on June 12. For both fans who’ve tracked Gordon’s ever-changing sound between a front woman and solo artist, and those who’ve seen her success in just one or the other, The Collective’s stop at Basilica Hudson is sure to excite and unite.

Tickets are available at www.dice.fm.