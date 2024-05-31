SCHENECTADY – Elizabeth and Raymond Chenault are regarded as America’s leading duo-organists and will perform at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish on Sunday, June 2 at 3:00 p.m.

They have concertized extensively throughout the US and Europe to critical acclaim, and have been featured recitalists at numerous national and regional conventions and festivals. The Chenaults have made a significant contribution to the organ duet repertoire, including over 70 commissioned works as well as several of their own arrangements.

Mr. and Mrs. Chenault, natives of Virginia, completed their Bachelor of Music degrees from Virginia Commonwealth University. Mr. Chenault received his Master of Music degree in organ performance from the Cincinnati College – Conservatory of Music.

The Chenaults are Organists and Choirmasters Emeriti of All Saints’ Episcopal Church, Atlanta, where they directed an extensive music program and concert series from 1975-2018. They taught choral music at The Lovett School in Atlanta for 31 years, where their choirs won many national competitions.

The American Guild of Organists honored the Chenaults with the 2024 Distinguished Artist award. The Chenaults’ recordings on the Gothic Record label have been on the best-selling list nationally and have received rave reviews.

The concert is sponsored by St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, Allen Organ Studios, and the Eastern NY chapter of the American Guild of Organists.