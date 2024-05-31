The 13th annual Capital Region CANstruction was held inside Crossgates Mall. For its second year showcased at the Albany shopping mall, shoppers spent time checking out the intricate can structures built by a total of 10 participating teams, including the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York, Stantec, and CSArch. This year’s structures, on view from May 7-May 19, included a box of Crayola crayons, the Magic School Bus, a volcano, iconic characters from the Minecraft video game, and Wall-E and Eve from the movie, Wall-E. The food used to create the structures was donated to The Food Pantries for the Capital Region.

Photos by Amy Modesti/ TheSpot518