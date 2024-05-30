On May 18, 2024 Phyllis D. VanDemark peacefully passed away. She was born on March 20, 1936 to Evelyn and Milton DuRoss of Hoosick Falls, NY.

Phyllis was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and best friend. Phyllis is survived by her three children, June, Beth (James), Thomas (Tyna) and four wonderful grandchildren, Michael, Samuel (Cami), Jason, and Chloe (Luke), her sisters, Joan and Lynne, nieces and nephews, as well as many close friends.

On December 27, 1958, Phyllis married Paul H. VanDemark. Phyllis was not only an amazing Mom, but a physical education teacher, home maker, estate sale coordinator and friend to almost everyone she met. She was an amazing role model to her children, grandchildren, and friend to countless others. Phyllis enjoyed many sports. Her favorites were Syracuse basketball, the NY Giants and Yankees, and anything her children and grandchildren participated in. Phyllis was an avid card player, cribbage and hand & foot were her favorites! In recent years, no appointment was important enough for her to miss playing cards with her friends. Phyllis also enjoyed celebrating holidays, especially Christmas and Halloween, gardening, day trips with family to find and watch eagles, Schroon Lake, NY, Emerald Isle, NC, and Happy Hour with her neighbors and of course a good game of cards with her friends. Phyllis and Paul always told their children and grandchildren how ‘’special” family time is and should be. To this day, the grandchildren say at gatherings “this is special”. Phyllis’s passing will leave large voids in many hearts, but she is together again with Paul and at peace.

Phyllis requested there not be a memorial service, but this summer there will be a Happy Hour with Phyllis at the family home. To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.applebeefuneralhome.com.