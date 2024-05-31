Seasonal allergies crop up at certain times each year, particularly in spring and fall. In 2021, approximately 81 million people in the United States were diagnosed with seasonal allergic rhinitis, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. The Canadian Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Foundation says between 20 and 25 percent of Canadians suffer from allergic rhinitis.

Tree and grass pollen are notable contributors to allergies, as is mold. Verywell Health says allergies can be worse in certain areas. In the U.S., certain areas of the East Coast have high rates of allergies, while cities on the West Coast tend to be less harsh on those with allergies.

Since allergies can make life uncomfortable, people want to know all they can do to overcome seasonal allergies. These strategies can help.

• Know the pollen count. Information is key, and knowing when pollen or mold counts are particularly high can help people take certain steps to avoid allergic reactions.

• Close the windows. When pollen levels are high, closing windows to prevent breezes that can bring pollen inside a home can be an effective strategy. You also can utilize a HEPA filter on the home’s air conditioning system.

• Remove clothes worn outdoors and shower to rinse pollen off of skin and hair.

• While it can reduce energy usage, hanging clothing to line dry during high pollen counts can cause pollen to stick to freshly laundered items.

• Avoid gardening or other outdoor activities when pollen is high. If you must be outdoors, wear a mask.

• Try an antihistamine product that will reduce your body’s reaction to the seasonal allergen. WebMD says butterbar as well as a plant-based Phleum pratense could be natural alternative antihistamine products.

• Use a nasal rinse to clean allergens out of your nose. This can help ease congestion and itching. Select sterile saline solutions or carefully follow directions for preparing rinses in neti pots.

• Corticosteroid nasal sprays can improve nasal symptoms. Speak with a doctor about how to use these products and how long to use them.

• Consider allergy shots, also known as allergen immunotherapy. These shots can help desensitize the body to common allergies by using very small amounts of allergens over time. Eventually the immune system will produce a reduced reaction to the allergen.

Allergies can be troublesome. However, various strategies can help to diminish the often unpleasant effects of seasonal allergies.